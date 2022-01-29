RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.59

RenovaCare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCAR) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.59 and traded as low as $0.37. RenovaCare shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 9,964 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $31.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02.

RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

RenovaCare, Inc operates as a development stage company, which focuses on research, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies that can be used for medical and aesthetic applications. Its flagship technology is the CellMist System, which is comprised of a treatment methodology for cell isolation for the regeneration of human skin cells and other tissues; and a solution sprayer device for delivering cells to the treatment area.

