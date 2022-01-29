Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.43.

Several research firms have issued reports on RPTX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of RPTX stock opened at $14.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $602.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average of $26.02. Repare Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $39.96.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.89% and a negative net margin of 10,941.61%. Research analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Civik purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 997,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.10 per share, for a total transaction of $14,071,250.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 20.1% during the second quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 0.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,775,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,526,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

