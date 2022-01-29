REPO Price Up 9.9% Over Last 7 Days (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. During the last week, REPO has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. One REPO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000678 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. REPO has a total market cap of $5.83 million and $745,813.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About REPO

REPO’s genesis date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

