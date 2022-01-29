Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 9.05%.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBCAA traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.27. 11,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,515. Republic Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.60 and a 52-week high of $57.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.09. The company has a market cap of $995.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.341 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Republic Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Republic Bancorp by 0.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 424,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Republic Bancorp by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Republic Bancorp by 74.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 8,999 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Republic Bancorp by 120.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Republic Bancorp by 7.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group lowered shares of Republic Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

