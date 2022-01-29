Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 9.05%.
Shares of NASDAQ:RBCAA traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.27. 11,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,515. Republic Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.60 and a 52-week high of $57.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.09. The company has a market cap of $995.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.60.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.341 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Republic Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.00%.
Separately, Hovde Group lowered shares of Republic Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.
About Republic Bancorp
Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.
