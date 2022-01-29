Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) Short Interest Up 139.3% in January

Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 139.3% from the December 31st total of 422,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 547,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Retail Value from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of RVI stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $3.19. 148,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,695. The company has a market cap of $67.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average of $16.19. Retail Value has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $6.84.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Retail Value had a negative return on equity of 13.85% and a negative net margin of 39.72%. The company had revenue of $14.63 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th were issued a $3.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. Retail Value’s dividend payout ratio is presently -834.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Retail Value by 5,982.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 647,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,062,000 after buying an additional 637,333 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Retail Value by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,871,000 after buying an additional 559,132 shares during the period. V3 Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Retail Value by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 936,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,665,000 after buying an additional 233,159 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Retail Value by 473.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 223,847 shares during the period. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 190.6% during the 3rd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 305,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,033,000 after acquiring an additional 200,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Value

Retail Value, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating of retail shopping centers. It operates through the following segments: Continental U.S., Puerto Rico, and Other. The company was founded in December 2017 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

