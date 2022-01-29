REV Group (NYSE:REVG) & Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Head-To-Head Contrast

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.1% of REV Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.0% of Lucid Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of REV Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares REV Group and Lucid Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REV Group $2.38 billion 0.36 $44.40 million $0.67 19.51 Lucid Group N/A N/A -$63.47 million N/A N/A

REV Group has higher revenue and earnings than Lucid Group.

Volatility and Risk

REV Group has a beta of 2.38, suggesting that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lucid Group has a beta of -3.18, suggesting that its share price is 418% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for REV Group and Lucid Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REV Group 2 2 1 0 1.80 Lucid Group 1 2 3 0 2.33

REV Group presently has a consensus target price of $15.65, suggesting a potential upside of 19.74%. Lucid Group has a consensus target price of 37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.28%. Given Lucid Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lucid Group is more favorable than REV Group.

Profitability

This table compares REV Group and Lucid Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REV Group 1.86% 14.21% 5.68% Lucid Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

REV Group beats Lucid Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus and ambulance products. The Commercial segment is involved in the production of small Type A school buses, transit buses, terminal trucks, and sweepers under the Collins Bus, ENC, Capacity, and Lay-Mor brands. The Recreation segment covers motorized recreational vehicle and application trailers. The company was founded in August 2010 and is headquartered in Brookfield, WI.

About Lucid Group

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

