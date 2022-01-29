Revere Bank (LON:REVB) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Revere Bank (LON:REVB)’s stock price rose 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 125.10 ($1.69) and last traded at GBX 123.50 ($1.67). Approximately 1,849,494 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 260% from the average daily volume of 514,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118 ($1.59).

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61. The stock has a market cap of £382.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 118.15.

About Revere Bank (LON:REVB)

Revere Bank engages in the provision of business and personal banking services. It utilizes cutting-edge technology and delivery systems. The company was founded on June 29, 2007 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

