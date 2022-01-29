Reviewing Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) and IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX)

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) and IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ooma and IBEX’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ooma $168.95 million 2.45 -$2.44 million ($0.10) -173.98 IBEX $443.66 million 0.54 $2.85 million $0.49 26.51

IBEX has higher revenue and earnings than Ooma. Ooma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IBEX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Ooma has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IBEX has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Ooma and IBEX, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ooma 0 0 5 0 3.00 IBEX 0 0 4 0 3.00

Ooma currently has a consensus price target of $27.88, suggesting a potential upside of 60.20%. IBEX has a consensus price target of $21.75, suggesting a potential upside of 67.44%. Given IBEX’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IBEX is more favorable than Ooma.

Profitability

This table compares Ooma and IBEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ooma -1.21% -2.14% -0.97% IBEX 2.09% 23.52% 6.66%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.3% of Ooma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of IBEX shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of Ooma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IBEX beats Ooma on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc. engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential. The Ooma business offers small business phone service, and enterprise communications. The Ooma residential deals with phone services, and smart security; and Talkatone mobile app. The company was founded by Andrew Frame, Dennis Peng and Michael Cerda on November 19, 2003 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience. It also operates a range of multi-tenant and dedicated platforms; and offers ibex Wave X, CLX Test Kitchen, and The CLX Product Cloud, a flexible and modular toolset of integrated products. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated 25 customer engagement and three customer acquisition delivery centers. It serves telecommunications and cable, technology, retail, healthcare, financial services, and utilities markets. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia. IBEX Limited operates as a subsidiary of Resource Group International Limited.

