Reviewing TuanChe (TC) and Its Peers

TuanChe (NASDAQ: TC) is one of 218 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare TuanChe to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

TuanChe has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TuanChe’s peers have a beta of 0.93, suggesting that their average stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.4% of TuanChe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of TuanChe shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TuanChe and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TuanChe 0 1 0 0 2.00 TuanChe Competitors 1227 6136 11407 329 2.57

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 45.95%. Given TuanChe’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TuanChe has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares TuanChe and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TuanChe -19.27% -31.01% -19.02% TuanChe Competitors -18.63% -52.85% 2.59%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TuanChe and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TuanChe $50.61 million -$24.99 million -3.11 TuanChe Competitors $2.96 billion $333.57 million 4.93

TuanChe’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than TuanChe. TuanChe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

TuanChe peers beat TuanChe on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

TuanChe Company Profile

TuanChe Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the operation of an omni-channel automotive marketplace. It offers auto shows, group-purchase facilitation, and virtual dealership services. The company was founded by Wei Wen and Jian Chen Sun in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

