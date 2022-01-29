Revolution Populi (RVP) Trading 12.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Revolution Populi coin can now be purchased for $0.0348 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Revolution Populi has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. Revolution Populi has a market cap of $41.71 million and approximately $57,273.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Revolution Populi Coin Profile

Revolution Populi is a coin. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Revolution Populi Coin Trading

