Rice Partnership LLC Has $17.85 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Rice Partnership LLC lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,330 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 5.6% of Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Yale University bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.47.
Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $308.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $224.26 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $323.62 and its 200 day moving average is $309.57.
Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.74%.
Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,824,958 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,868,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,303 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $52,123,577,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584,306 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $33,314,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090,751 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 92,898,047 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,166,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,080 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,534 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
