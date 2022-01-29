Rigel Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $8,738.38 (RIGEL)

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded 22.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Rigel Finance coin can currently be bought for about $2.08 or 0.00005470 BTC on exchanges. Rigel Finance has a market cap of $8,738.38 and $3.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rigel Finance has traded 26.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rigel Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00048926 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,562.92 or 0.06736086 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,927.20 or 0.99683519 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00052052 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007012 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Rigel Finance Profile

Rigel Finance launched on December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Rigel Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rigel Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rigel Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rigel Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rigel Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.