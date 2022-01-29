Rinet Co LLC Purchases 318 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Rinet Co LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 975 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.5% of Rinet Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Rinet Co LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 249,281.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,900 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $2,732,669,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 118,154.8% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 709,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 708,929 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,071,868,000 after acquiring an additional 708,879 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 64.8% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,813,907,000 after buying an additional 441,546 shares during the last quarter. 30.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,226.82.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total transaction of $50,376.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,968 shares of company stock valued at $417,935,897. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,665.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,838.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,824.01. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,810.20 and a one year high of $3,037.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

