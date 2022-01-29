Rinet Co LLC Sells 975 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Rinet Co LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.7% of Rinet Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Rinet Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,410,000 after acquiring an additional 13,231 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 86,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,933,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3,625.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after buying an additional 77,121 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $13,349,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $115.08 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.18 and a fifty-two week high of $124.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.46 and a 200-day moving average of $117.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

