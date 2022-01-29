RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) Short Interest Update

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,500 shares, a drop of 47.1% from the December 31st total of 424,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

RISE Education Cayman stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.45. RISE Education Cayman has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.18). RISE Education Cayman had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd. engages in the provision of after-school English teaching and tutoring services. It offers various subject matters, such as language arts, math, natural science, and social science. The company was founded in October 2007 and is headquartered in Dongcheng, China.

