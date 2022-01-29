Rise (RISE) Price Down 17.7% This Week

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Rise has a total market capitalization of $548,446.12 and approximately $5.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rise has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. One Rise coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Rise

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 192,759,443 coins. Rise’s official website is rise.vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Buying and Selling Rise

