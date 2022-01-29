RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2,671.00

RIT Capital Partners plc (LON:RCP)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,671 ($36.04) and traded as low as GBX 2,475 ($33.39). RIT Capital Partners shares last traded at GBX 2,520 ($34.00), with a volume of 263,332 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,671 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,625.37. The stock has a market cap of £3.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67.

About RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP)

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for RIT Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIT Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.