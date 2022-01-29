Ritocoin (RITO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $152,073.97

Ritocoin (CURRENCY:RITO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 29th. During the last week, Ritocoin has traded 30.2% lower against the dollar. Ritocoin has a market cap of $152,073.97 and $20.00 worth of Ritocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ritocoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00049065 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,567.27 or 0.06748521 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,977.89 or 0.99831520 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00052067 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007095 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00053850 BTC.

Ritocoin Coin Profile

Ritocoin’s total supply is 1,674,078,251 coins and its circulating supply is 1,661,796,944 coins. Ritocoin’s official website is ritocoin.org . Ritocoin’s official Twitter account is @ritocoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ritocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ritocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ritocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

