Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Issues Earnings Results

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 12.67%.
Shares of NASDAQ:RVSB traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.66. The stock had a trading volume of 19,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,395. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.71 and its 200 day moving average is $7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Riverview Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $8.22. The stock has a market cap of $169.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.82.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.
Riverview Bancorp Company Profile
Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
