Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Issues Earnings Results

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 12.67%.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVSB traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.66. The stock had a trading volume of 19,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,395. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.71 and its 200 day moving average is $7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Riverview Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $8.22. The stock has a market cap of $169.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,959 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 21,281 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 173.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,420 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

