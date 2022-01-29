RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of RLI worth $8,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RLI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in RLI by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in RLI by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in RLI by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in RLI by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in RLI in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,025,000. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLI stock opened at $102.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. RLI Corp. has a one year low of $95.53 and a one year high of $117.84.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.36. RLI had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from RLI’s previous None dividend of $1.24. This represents a yield of 0.9%. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RLI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on RLI from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised RLI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on RLI from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

