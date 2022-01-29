Rock Tech Lithium, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Rock Tech Lithium, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RCKTF opened at 3.96 on Friday. Rock Tech Lithium has a 1-year low of 2.65 and a 1-year high of 7.53.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Rock Tech Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Rock Tech Lithium, Inc is a lithium chemical technology company, which engages in the development of lithium and rare metals projects in Canada. It holds interest in Georgia Lake lithium project. The company was founded on June 14, 1996 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

