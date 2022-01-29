Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 114,862 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 599,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,862 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $12,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,764,000. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 339,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,967,000 after buying an additional 13,088 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,081,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,208,000 after buying an additional 72,186 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 309,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,350,000 after buying an additional 13,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 21.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 387,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,949,000 after buying an additional 68,508 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE opened at $19.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.45. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $19.76 and a 52-week high of $20.76.

