Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 308 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ASML were worth $11,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in ASML in the second quarter worth $793,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in ASML by 478.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 87,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,561,000 after buying an additional 72,281 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price target for the company. AlphaValue downgraded shares of ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $850.00.

ASML stock opened at $644.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $760.34 and a 200-day moving average of $785.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $501.11 and a 52-week high of $895.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

