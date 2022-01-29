Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 32,354 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,354 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $12,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.0% in the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 788.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $60,000.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.69 and its 200 day moving average is $50.75. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.