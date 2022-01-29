Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 31.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,490 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $11,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in American Electric Power by 7,226.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 309,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,204,000 after purchasing an additional 305,547 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,749,000. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 127,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $90.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.43. The company has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.37. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $91.66.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AEP. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.18.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $186,123.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $535,017. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

