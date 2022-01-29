Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 303,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,026 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.34% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $9,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,173,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,060,000 after acquiring an additional 264,379 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,321,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,882,000 after buying an additional 266,998 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2,844.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,993,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,048 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,315,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,002,000 after buying an additional 155,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 666,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,494,000 after purchasing an additional 23,844 shares during the last quarter.

EWU stock opened at $33.74 on Friday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.07 and a fifty-two week high of $34.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.09.

