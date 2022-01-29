Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $9,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Allstate by 102.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,500,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $584,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,743 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 53.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,059,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 11.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,727,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $745,317,000 after purchasing an additional 597,373 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,876,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Allstate by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,818,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,243,000 after buying an additional 457,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

NYSE ALL opened at $120.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $102.55 and a 1-year high of $140.00.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

