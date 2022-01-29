Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 48.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,545 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,074 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.21% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $12,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEP. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 590 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $71.87 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $88.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.43). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.56%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NEP. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

