Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 724,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,727 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.28% of Stratasys worth $15,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Stratasys by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Stratasys by 425.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stratasys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Stratasys by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Stratasys by 845.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SSYS shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Stratasys from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Stratasys from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

NASDAQ SSYS opened at $21.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.86 and a beta of 1.30. Stratasys Ltd. has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $56.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.34 and a 200 day moving average of $24.63.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.08 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. Stratasys’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

