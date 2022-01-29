Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 1,214 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $14,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 390,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,042,000 after buying an additional 17,232 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 11,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 7,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whalerock Point Partners LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $6,102,791.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,328,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,401 shares of company stock valued at $16,824,041. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $110.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.27 and a 1 year high of $117.96.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI lowered Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.27.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.