Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 14,781 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,781 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 15,813 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,043,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 111,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 12,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2,891.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 446,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,483,000 after buying an additional 431,830 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWR opened at $74.99 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $67.92 and a 1-year high of $85.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.40 and a 200 day moving average of $80.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

