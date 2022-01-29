Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 17,945 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,945 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $14,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 133,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,224,000 after purchasing an additional 26,990 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 361,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 15,040 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 590.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VFH opened at $94.87 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $71.47 and a 1 year high of $102.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.08.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

