Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 319,470 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 68.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 784,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319,470 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.16% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $11,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGX. FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,653,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 596.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,615,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,383,000 after buying an additional 3,952,437 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $14.15 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.97.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

