Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,023 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $15,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,671,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,951,000 after purchasing an additional 77,243 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.6% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,833,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,519,000 after buying an additional 130,078 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth approximately $8,684,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 76.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 67.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,074,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,200,000 after purchasing an additional 836,557 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $144,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $607,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,872 shares of company stock worth $9,283,558. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ICE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.44.

Shares of ICE opened at $124.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.04 and a 52-week high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.70 and its 200-day moving average is $126.41.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

