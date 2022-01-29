Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $12,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEEV. Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.3% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 8,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 64.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 981,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,845,000 after acquiring an additional 383,324 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 45.3% during the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VEEV shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Stephens downgraded Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.11.

VEEV opened at $224.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.17, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $253.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.75. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.49 and a twelve month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.45, for a total value of $740,361.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total value of $527,922.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,138 shares of company stock worth $8,979,579 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

