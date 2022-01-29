Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 564,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,294 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $14,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 47,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 14.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 78,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 7.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 91,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter.

In other Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust news, insider Peter Hayes purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $250,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:BTT opened at $24.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.84. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $27.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

