Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,514 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $10,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 69,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearshares LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearshares LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $61.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.82. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $60.31 and a 52 week high of $64.15.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.