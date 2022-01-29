Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,745 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.10% of Global X Copper Miners ETF worth $9,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $571,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 81,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period.

COPX stock opened at $36.96 on Friday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.70 and a fifty-two week high of $46.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.67.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

