Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $9,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTEB. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 44,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 63,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $53.57 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.50 and a 12 month high of $55.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.93.

