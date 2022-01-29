Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $10.20 Million Position in Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 633,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,166 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 2.33% of Trinity Capital worth $10,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $600,000. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 54,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $934,000. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael Zacharia bought 1,500 shares of Trinity Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.29 per share, with a total value of $25,935.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRIN. B. Riley upped their price target on Trinity Capital from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trinity Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trinity Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.94.

Shares of TRIN stock opened at $17.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $18.50. The company has a market capitalization of $471.76 million and a PE ratio of 4.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.13 and its 200 day moving average is $16.25.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 117.60%. The company had revenue of $21.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

