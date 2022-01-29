Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $10.29 Million Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $10,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $332,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lowered Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.54.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $148.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.82, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.32 and its 200 day moving average is $158.78.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 195.78%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

