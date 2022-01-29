Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $10.49 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,231 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.22% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $10,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

VIS stock opened at $187.43 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $164.52 and a 1-year high of $208.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.87.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

