Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $10.73 Million Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,341 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $10,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 323.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 238.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

SHV stock opened at $110.33 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.31 and a 52-week high of $110.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.44.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.