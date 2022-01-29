Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $11.34 Million Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,137 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,087 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $11,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,175,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900,052 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,652,017 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,718,899,000 after buying an additional 1,657,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in General Motors by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,135,135 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,203,176,000 after buying an additional 704,428 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,827,503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,942,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,210,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,781 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 263,317 shares of company stock worth $16,935,736. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

GM opened at $50.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.68 and a 200-day moving average of $56.02. General Motors has a 12-month low of $47.07 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $72.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

