Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $11.68 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,645 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,841 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $11,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Intuit by 48.1% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 93.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 62.1% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 0.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 768,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 104.2% in the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $534.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $151.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $359.69 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $615.08 and its 200-day moving average is $579.97.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $429,015.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock worth $34,464,008. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.90.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

