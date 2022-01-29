Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $11.98 Million Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,777 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 19,107 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Splunk worth $11,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 3.3% in the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,126 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Splunk by 0.9% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Splunk from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.68.

Shares of SPLK opened at $113.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.01. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.45 and a 12-month high of $178.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.52 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.96) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $93,897.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 359 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $54,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

