Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $12.21 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 75.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,622 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $12,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $75.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.99. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

