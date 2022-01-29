Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $12.31 Million Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,372 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $12,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HDB. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $204,295,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,404.3% during the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,864,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,182 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 23.4% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,530,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,260 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 105.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,589,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,258,000 after buying an additional 817,160 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 34.0% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,046,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,686,000 after buying an additional 773,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $65.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $120.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.53. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $61.35 and a 1 year high of $84.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

