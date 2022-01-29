Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $12.96 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,793 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $12,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 61.1% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 140.5% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFC opened at $62.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.45. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $47.69 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $83.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

TFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

