Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $13.53 Million Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,911 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in CSX were worth $13,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in CSX during the third quarter worth $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 650.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSX. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

CSX stock opened at $34.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.04. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $38.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

